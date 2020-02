Dear Mckoy: My Boyfriend Left Me For A 19-Year-Old Woman – My boyfriend and I have been together a little over two years until some time ago. He started acting shady and when I tried to discuss the reasons for his attitude, he told me that I’m annoying.

A few days ago he told me that it’s best we call it a day because things not working out between us. Then, he took some of his things and left saying he is going by his mother for a few days to think about the situation. Later, I learned that he was not at his mother but instead at a 19-year-old woman’s house and that he had been taking her to our house while I was at work.

I called to confront him about it, and he told me that he had become tired of me and this girl gives him better sex so its best I stay my ways and stop trying to contact him. I love this man.

I’m not sure what to do.

Confused. St Ann.