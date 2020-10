Dear McKoy: My boyfriend hates to bathe- I’ve lived with my man for about 6 months now. We’ve been together for 2 years and things have been great. We decided to move in together to take things to another level. I have one major problem; he doesn’t like to bathe! This man always smelled good when we used to live apart but since I’ve been here I have to cuss him to bathe. He will go to work, come back and straight to bed then get up the next day and only brush his teeth and use deodorant. It makes me sick. It has also affected our sex life cause his genitals smell horrible since he only showers like 3 times a week and I have to beg him. I don’t know what else to do. I really love him but this cannot work.

Please advise me.

W.T.

Dear W.T.,

Maybe your boyfriend has gotten comfortable to the point where he is his true self around you. Instead of cussing, try talking to him calmly to see what the matter is. Sometimes, you can even set a romantic bath for him after work so he has no choice but to bathe. I know how frustrating this must be and I do hope it works out.