Dear McKoy: My Boyfriend Has a Small Tool – I am 28 and have been in a number of relationships that didn’t turn out well for me. For the past six months, I have been dating a wonderful, loving man. He is 31, has a muscular body, very handsome, but his penis is just around five inches long when it’s fully erect. Even though he’s a sensitive lover in other ways, I feel nothing when he puts his penis inside me.
I yearn for the sensation of having my vagina stretched to the point where I am compelled to scream. As our relationship gets more stable, I fear that I will never be able to experience the pleasure of hardcore sex the same way that I have with my past boyfriends. I really love him and I don’t want to end the relationship because of this. Any advice?
L. James
Dear L: What is your specific objective in terms of relationships? Is it to find the ideal partner or the perfect penis size? Looking for happiness on every level is a sure recipe for disappointment, unhappiness, and regret. To have a truly intimate and loving human relationship, both partners must be able to recognize and accept the “inadequacies” of the other, as well as, admit and discuss their own. At this point in your new relationship, it would be foolish to dismiss a “good” man just because of the size of his penis, especially if he is a satisfying lover in other areas.
The majority of nerve endings that stimulate pleasure and orgasm are located in the clitoris, not the vagina. As time goes on, needs and bodies change, and so does desire. The only reliable way to tell if a partner will be satisfying, in the long run, is if he is willing to learn how to make you happy.