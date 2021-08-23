Dear McKoy: My Boyfriend Has a Porn Addiction

I’ve been in a relationship with my boyfriend for three years and we have been living together for one year. Although I love him very much, I am having a big problem with his addiction to watching porn. He used to hide it from me but after I found out, I told him it was ok as long as he doesn’t do it while I’m home.

I was trying to tolerate his behavior, but, recently, he has only had sex with me once or twice a week and can barely keep an erection. I decided to check his computer’s history and it showed that he is on porn sites the moment I leave out for work. Couple days ago, we had sex and as soon as I left, he is back on porn sites. He wont satisfy my sexual needs but he can stay on porn sites getting off on other women. He is not working now so he just stays home watching porn and masturbating. Sometimes I wonder if I am not attractive enough or I cant satisfy him. We just had big argument, I was so ready to leave and he talked me out of it saying we can work on it. Then the very next day he’s back at it. I don’t know what to do. I need some help here. Please!

Erica

Dear Erica: I understand your frustration and I am sorry you are feeling this way. From what I’ve read, it appears your boyfriend unconcerned about your feelings and it’s obvious that he will not change. He continues to watch porn, despite the fact that its jeopardizing your relationship. You told him how you felt after the argument and he begged you not to go, then watches it the next day? Doesn’t seem like someone who cares about you. I know you stated you love him, so if you want to be with him suggest that he seeks professional help for his addiction. If he is not willing to change, I believe you should leave and take advantage of the opportunity to concentrate solely on yourself. When you’re ready, look for someone who respects you.