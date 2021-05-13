Dear McKoy: My boyfriend fell asleep while we were having sex

Dear McKoy,

Over the weekend I was having sex with my boyfriend and he fell asleep in the middle of it. He’s a young man and he hadn’t been doing any rigorous activities during the day so I don’t know why he’s so tired. I was on top of him and he just started snoring. I came off in embarrassment and use my sex toys to finish up. The next day he acted like nothing happened. I’m not sure how to talk to him about it. What should I say? The situation is embarrassing enough but to talk about it would be like reliving it.

G.A.

Dear G.A.,

He’s probably embarrassed that’s why he hasn’t said anything but I think when the time is right you can talk about it. Maybe you can both end up laughing about it. It’s nothing to be ashamed of or something to dwell on. 

McKoy

