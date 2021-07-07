Dear McKoy: My Boyfriend doesn’t want to give me anal

Dear McKoy: My boyfriend and I have been dating for one year. The relationship is going on good so far except for the fact that he refuses to give me anal sex. I have asked him multiple times, but he always tells me no. I have no problem with sex in general, don’t get me wrong, but I still feel unfulfilled at times. I only want him to give it a shot once for me. What should I do?

M.S

 

Dear M.S: I understand that this is something that you are yearning for sexually but it can also make you to lose your relationship. The goal is to state your desire clearly without putting pressure on him. How would you feel if your man keeps pressuring you to do things you are not comfortable doing?. You must accept it if anal turns him off. It’s fine to clarify your preferences, but it’s never okay to press someone after they’ve declined. I hope things work out for you. 

 

McKoy

