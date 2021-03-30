Dear McKoy: My boyfriend climaxes too quickly

Dear McKoy,

My boyfriend keeps orgasming under 5 minutes nowadays and it has gotten very frustrating. He used to be able to last even an hour but now as soon as he enters, he cums. I am very unsatisfied and sexually frustrated. I am tired of using dildos and other sex toys when I have a big, strong man at home. He tells me my vagina is “too good” and he can’t help it. I told him to try natural supplements and he said real men don’t need help. McKoy, at this point I am looking to get a man on the side to help me out. He does not care about me not being pleased. He tried giving me head but it was terrible as he used too much teeth and ended up biting my clit. I don’t know what to do.

A.A.

Dear A.A.,

Your boyfriend could try seeing a doctor to ensure everything is okay healthwise. Your frustration is justified but this is something you have to work through together and find a solution. Be patient and gentle with him because I am sure he is embarrassed but his ego won’t allow him to admit it.
 All the best.

 

McKoy

