Dear McKoy: My boyfriend bought me a dildo and I think he is gay

My husband bought a dildo about a month ago and told me he wanted to use it on me, but I caught him rubbing it against his penis and I’m afraid that he might be gay or bi. He keeps trying to convince me that it meant nothing and he’s sure of his sexuality but it looked too suspicious! Plus he was actually enjoying it. We haven’t had sex since and conversations have become awkward. I don’t know what to say to him. He’s been trying to break the ice but I don’t know… just not working. I love him but this is so weird to experience. Let me know your thoughts.

S.V.

Dear S.V.,

I tell most of my writers this, and I’m going to tell you too. You need to communicate. He’s trying to talk to you, so you need to do the same. Have a calm conversation about it and both of you should express how you feel. It may be that he solely enjoyed it and he’s no interested in men, but I get where you’re coming from. Work it out together. Best wishes.

McKoy