Dear McKoy: My boss and my co-worker are having an affair

Dear McKoy,

I think my boss is having an affair with my colleague because he treats her way better than me. They always make flirty jokes and he buys her lunch from time to time, while I can’t even leave for my lunch break too long. I don’t have concrete evidence that they’re having sex but things just seem very suspicious. I’m unhappy in this work space and I’m not sure what to do. It’s hard finding another job in this pandemic. I just wanna know if you think I’m being dramatic.

L.X.

Dear L.X.,

If you feel like you’re being mistreated, you can always talk to HR, if your business place has that. In the meantime, keep searching for a new job so that eventually you can leave that one.

McKoy