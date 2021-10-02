Dear McKoy: My Best Friend’s Boyfriend is My Baby Daddy

Trending now
Dear McKoy: I recently gave birth, but my son doesn’t belong to my husband. He’s my best friend’s boyfriend’s. I had been sleeping with her boyfriend for a while and nobody knows. We’re very discreet, and to be honest, I think we’re in love. He’s everything I ever wanted in a man and I wish I got a chance to marry him. My best friend doesn’t deserve such a good man; she complains about everything. It’s so annoying, but I don’t say anything when she does. This man takes care of me in every way and to be honest, I’m not sorry my baby is his. He knows it’s his son too, but he’s playing the role of an ‘uncle’ until maybe one day we decide to come clean. We don’t plan on breaking up our relationship. We love each other.

C.L.
Dear C.L.: If you know what’s good for you, you’ll come clean from now. If you don’t, it will come to light some how and perhaps in a disastrous way. If you love each other so much, be with each other. These games make no sense. I hope the best for the child.
Ask Dear McKoy

