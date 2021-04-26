Dear McKoy: My best friend is pregnant for my child’s father

Dear McKoy,

My “best friend” is pregnant for my baby daddy. I had my baby 2 months ago and I was excited that we were pregnant together. I thought our children could be like siblings… but they actually are! They came clean to me about it last week and I haven’t been the same since. I broke up with him and blocked her. I’m staying with my mother right now. I thought she was pregnant for her man but all this time she was sleeping with mine. My body hasn’t even fully healed and they’re putting me through this. I wanted a stable home for my baby but that has been marred. Just pray for me.

F.S.

Dear F.S.,

I am glad you’re with family right now. You need to take as much time as you need and feel through this dilemma until you’re better. They will reap the repercussions of their actions. Focus on your health and the baby’s. I do hope he’s at least supportive of the child. You do not deserve to be treated so cruel by people you trust, but God will heal you.

McKoy