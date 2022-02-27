Dear McKoy: My Baby Father getting Married

Dear McKoy,

After hearing this horrible news, ” my Baby Father was going to get married next month” I was so shocked and frustrated. I couldn’t seem to come to the realization, I was in a big shock, I couldn’t stop thinking about what my girlfriend told me.

All that was going through my head was to burn down his house, then I considered calling him, then I said I was going to leave him a message, I then said to myself am not going to ask him about it.

We have been together for 2 years, and I treat him so well, and he left me, now he was about to get married. I told a couple of my friends, some say I should go talk to him, let him know am still in love with him, the others say I shouldn’t ask him, “what’s mine is always gonna be mine”. If this is true what do you suggest I do??

DH.

Dear DH,

You didn’t say why you two went your separate ways, but to my knowledge of your letter is that you can handle his personality, do you know if he can handle your personality? You need to go and speak to him, am certainly sure he can’t read your mind. Both of you need to talk and come to an agreement as to what you both want and move on. Always remember to pray, God still answers prayer. I wish to hear from you again.

