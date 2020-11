Dear McKoy: My baby daddy keeps getting me pregnant- My baby daddy of 10 years keeps getting me pregnant and I’m so fed up. I know it sounds stupid because I keep sleeping with him but I can’t just not have sex with him- he’s my man. Sometimes we use protection but I believe they’re faulty because now I’m pregnant with my 5th child and I’m not even 40 yet. I told him to get a vasectomy and he said no because he wants a “football team” of children. That’s so ridiculous! Besides this, love him and don’t want to lose him but this is too much for me. My body is tired and I don’t believe in abortions. He’s the only one working to take care of us and I hate being so dependent but this man is just not listening. After this baby I’m definitely tying my tubes without him knowing. Do you think I’m wrong?

W.P.

Dear W.P.,

It is your body and if you have had more children than you think you can manage, I support your decision to get your tubes tied. Your man is very selfish and inconsiderate.