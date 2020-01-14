Dear Mckoy: Married And Pregnant For My Co-Worker– I found myself in a very complicated situation and not sure what to do.

I’m a 34-year-old Jamaican woman who has been married to a 52 years old man here in the USA.

While my husband was away on business I got involved with another man which is my coworker.

But now my husband is back I found out I am pregnant. My husband does not have any children and I never questioned it until now.

I ask my husband if he thinks he would be a good father and he said yes indeed if he didn’t have to do Vasectomy before he went to Iraq

while serving the U.S. ARMY. I am in shock because now I am 3 months pregnant and was planning on giving it to my husband but since he told me he had done vasectomy I am confused and don’t know what to do. I don’t want to lose my husband.

Pam. Florida U.S.A.

Dear Pam: Your story seems very interesting, but the sad truth is you are a married woman and should have put it into your thought that if you are having an affair with your coworker you should have protected yourself.

Now it is left up to you whether or not your going to abort or bring that child and lose your husband.

Sorry to say but that’s a decision you personally will have to make.

All the best.