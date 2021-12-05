Dear Mckoy: Married and in Love with Another Married Woman

I was a happily married husband until I started losing interest in my wife. Our relationship just got very dull and lost all sparks.

I met this married lady some years ago and we would talk occasionally. We met up one evening at a restaurant and just chilled and talked for hours. From that we would call each other and became acquainted. We would discuss everything our marriages (good and bad); eventually we got closer and closer. I care for this lady so much that I would do anything for her.

We have had sexual encounters, but no penetration as yet. I love this woman more than I ever loved my wife. She says she loves me too and is waiting for her husband to leave for us to be together.

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: Try working things out with your wife before you think about moving on with someone else’s wife. The grass is not always greener on the other side; water the one at your home. All the best.