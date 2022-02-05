Dear Mckoy: Married and in Love with a Married Man

I am supposed to be happily married, but it is a big sham. How can I be happily married to a man who cannot fulfill my wants nor desires. My husband cannot take care of me financially, but I don’t want to leave him because I am hoping for better days to come.

I have this person who I reason with when the stress of life comes on. He is a married man and a Christian. Surprisingly, he is wealthy but he and his wife are having problems also. We share each other’s problems and try to find solutions. The problem is that we are now getting very close and I think I am in love with him. He takes care of me financially and is always checking to make sure I am ok. I think we are both at our breaking point with our marriages and each want the other to leave.

I love my husband as a friend, but I am surely in love with my confidant. Sometimes at nights, I wish it was him beside me and not my husband. This man gets me alive. The closest we have been to sex is me performing oral on him. I really want to go to the max with him, but I am contemplating leaving my husband before.

Anonymous