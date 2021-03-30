Dear McKoy: Just found out my friend is a homosexual

Dear McKoy,

I have had this male friend since high school and we were always cool. He would come to my house to play video games and help my father and I with construction etc. He was almost like a brother. Everything changed when he admitted that he is gay and has had a crush on me for years. I am a very straight man however I do not bash homosexuals. It’s their lives and their choices. I just feel very awkward about it. To think all this time he was probably fantasizing about me and wanted to make a move on me. I brought him into my home. I do not know if I should be angry or what. I have not spoken to him since but he keeps blowing up my phone apologizing. I have not told my other friends or family members because they are not as tolerable as I am and will definitely ridicule him.

How should I handle this?

J.B.

Dear J.B.,

I can understand why you would feel awkward and confused. I am imploring you to take as much time as you need to process this and if you feel compelled to speak to him again, set some very clear boundaries. I hope it works out for you.

McKoy