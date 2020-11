Dear McKoy: I’m secretly gay- I have had a girlfriend for approximately 8 months. She is a good girl- smart. ambitious, independent, beautiful and so on. I know she deserves better than me because I’m not even attracted to her too deeply. I love men.

I manage to get hard and have sex with her but when I do, I pretend I’m doing it with a guy. To be honest, I only have her as a front so people don’t find out my identity. My family would disown me or probably try to kill me if they knew. The thing is, I’ve been flirting with this guy for about a month and I would like to date him. I met him on Tinder and we were an instant match, literally. The guilt is eating me up and I don’t know if I could h=ever hurt this girl especially after everything she has done for me. She’s always talking about marriage and babies, her family likes me and I hate that I want none of that. I wish she would break up with me or cheat or something to give me an excuse to go live my life without hurting her too much.

I don’t know how much longer I can hold this in. What should I do?

-confused man

Dear confused man,

You need to tell her straight up that you no longer want the relationship. It is very cruel to keep stringing her along when you know you don’t want her. You are only forcing her to get more emotionally invested and if she finds out your “truth” it will crush her even more. Break her fall by telling her the truth from now. All the best. Keep strong.