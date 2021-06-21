Dear McKoy: I’m only with him for the money

Dear McKoy,

I am writing because I’ve recently started a relationship with a man I met online. Ultimately, I hope he will offer to marry me so I can get my papers. He’s not the best looking but he sends me money that I use for bills and so on. The issue is that I’m from a very strict Christian family and they would hate to know that I’m using men. They want me to marry somebody in the church and if I run off they’re going to be very upset with me. Perhaps they would even cut me off. Do you think what I’m doing is wrong?

M.F.

Dear M.F.,

Do not use people. It will always come back to bite you. If you loved him, it wouldn’t be so bad but you’re exploiting the man. Not many people take that lightly so I would really encourage you to quit it.

McKoy

