Dear McKoy: I’m In Love With the Principal But He Wont Leave His Wife

Dear McKoy: I am a high school teacher who has been having an affair with the principal of my school for the last 6 months. The problem is that he has a wife and she’s pregnant. I have fallen in love with him, but he’s hell bent on staying with her. I really wanna make it work with him. Everything about him is perfect. The other teachers on staff know about us and totally support our relationship, but he says he’s not leaving his wife. We’ve even had sex in their bed. This is the most depressing thing I’ve ever been through cause he’s perfect. Big penis, great sex, money, looks etc. Please help me.

-anonymous
Dear anonymous: Please leave that married man alone. You will get over it eventually. Allow him to focus on his wife and their unborn child.
