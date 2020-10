Dear McKoy: I’m in love with my friend’s girlfriend – My best friend of 5 years has been with his woman for about a year. She’s gorgeous, smart, ambitious and she can cook and clean…she’s everything! Their relationship seem okay but they’ve had a few terrific fights that I’ve had to help them fix. Both of them confide in me. The girl has cried to me so many times about him not treating her right and I wish I could tell her she deserves better. I love everything about her and I’m sick of seeing her cry. This man doesn’t deserve her. He flirts with other girls and doesn’t put out a lot of effort for his girl, even on her birthday. I want them to break up so I can try my luck, but she’s not leaving. I’m thinking of telling her about his ways even though that would be betrayal. I just can’t live without her any longer.

I’ve thought about going to an obeah woman to tie her; just to show you how serious I am. I keep shaking off the thought. Please help me. I’m very desperate.

I. A.

Dear I.A.,

You need to move on. I know it’s hard but you seem like you’d kill to get what you want and that’s dangerous. If the girl is meant for you, she will be yours when the time is right. Please do NOT get caught up In witchcraft because it never ends well. Focus on yourself and your goals for a while. Stay safe