Dear McKoy: I’m getting hornier than usual

Dear McKoy,

Over the last couple days, I’ve been getting hornier than usual to the point where I bought a big dildo because my boyfriend is busy. It’s like I cannot be satisfied. I don’t know why I’m so turned on but it’s frustrating me. My boyfriend finds it sexy but I’m literally concerned. I feel like I could have sex all day everyday. Even while I’m at work I’m daydreaming about it and have come so close to cheating because there are men at the office who would have sex with me.

V.D.

Dear V.D.,

This may be a hormonal issue. Please see a doctor to ensure everything is fine in your body.

McKoy