Dear McKoy: I’m Dating My Married Therapist

Dear McKoy: I started seeing a therapist because I was battling depression and somehow we ended speaking more on a personal level and now we’re dating and having sex. I’m not sure that was the best thing to do because my depression is still there but the sex is good. I’m also almost sure it’s not appropriate for him to be doing this, but it’s like I’m hooked on him. He is married with one child but says he’s getting a divorce soon because they argue too much and aren’t compatible. Do you think I should believe him? What do you think I should do overall?

-C.S.

Dear C.S.: It sounds like your therapist has managed to manipulate you and is using you. Chances are he won’t leave his wife. He’s just using you. Please desist from seeing him. Maybe you want to find another throatiest, preferably a woman.

McKoy