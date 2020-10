Dear McKoy: I’m attracted to older men – I’m 19 years old and I’ve never dated somebody my age. I’ve always loved the thrill of getting attention from older men in their 40s or 50s. Besides, those men have money and can spoil me and are very experienced in bed. My friends know I talk to older men and they all encourage my habits because I give them money when I get it. The thing is, sometimes I feel like a whore when I’m seeing three or four guys at a time. It’s just that I think I’m adducted to sex and that attention they give me. My father lives abroad and my mother is always busy with work so she doesn’t have time to keep up with my life. Sometimes I wonder how she’d feel if she knew what was going on. Eventually I want to settle down and marry and I definitely don’t mind settling with someone older but I worry if they will love me for me or try to treat me like a child. I’m mature, smart and pretty so I think those traits should be enough to entice the right man.

Do you think I should tell my mother what’s happening?

G.R.

Dear G.R.,

It sounds to me like you have self esteem issues and that you’re lacking in attention from your parents so you try to seek it elsewhere. My advice is that you focus on yourself and school for now. Many of these men only want sex and you’re worth so much more than that. You should have an honest conversation with your mother and maybe she can start being there for you more and filling those emotional gaps that you have. Spend more time investing in yourself. It will pay off.