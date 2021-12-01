Dear Mckoy: I Wear My Wife’s Thongs to Work

Dear Mckoy: I have been happily married to my wife for the past 17 years.  Our sex life has been excellent.  My issue is that my wife does not know that  I love wearing her thongs to work.
I enjoy the feeling of the lacey material inside my crack area; it makes me feel as though I am walking around bare.  I do not have a big penis therefore nothing is hanging down really.  I know I do not have gay tendencies, it is just my preference.   I wish I could go in stores and purchase my own lace thong panties.
Anonymous
Dear Anonymous: It is best for you to discuss this fetish with your life and don’t allow her to ‘catch’ you in her thong; that may lead her to think you are gay.
