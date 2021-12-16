Dear Mckoy: I was Dating a Secret Bisexual Guy

Dear Mckoy: I met this handsome guy in Half Way Tree. We communicated for a good 6 months before we started a sexual relationship. He lived in a upscale apartment and I always wondered how his job (withheld for identity purposes) could afford him that lifestyle. He would say he had a lot of customers.
One night we went out and I went by his apartment to sleep over. After we had sex and was sleeping, he woke me up saying I had to leave; when I checked the time, it was some minutes to 3 in the morning. When I looked, there was a white man standing in the room with his hands folded. It was while driving home that I figured out that the man must have been who was affording him those luxury. I deleted his number from my phone and stayed far from him.
Anonymous
Dear Miss: Happy to know you got out of the apartment unhurt. I hope you got yourself tested the next day. There is a saying that if your mind tells you something is not right about someone, then you should follow it most times. There is someone out there for you.
