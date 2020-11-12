Dear McKoy: I want to drop out of school and get a sugar daddy– I am a community college student who’s pursuing an associates degree, but I want to stop. It is stressing me out so much and I feel discouraged. I’m an attractive girl so men make passes at me all the time, but I always ignore. However, recently I’ve been thinking about getting a sugar daddy and just using their money to start a business. I cannot take this anymore. It is straining my mental health and I’d much rather have sex for money at this point.
