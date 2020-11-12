Dear McKoy: I want to drop out of school and get a sugar daddy– I am a community college student who’s pursuing an associates degree, but I want to stop. It is stressing me out so much and I feel discouraged. I’m an attractive girl so men make passes at me all the time, but I always ignore. However, recently I’ve been thinking about getting a sugar daddy and just using their money to start a business. I cannot take this anymore. It is straining my mental health and I’d much rather have sex for money at this point.

Please don’t judge me but I’ve had it. Too much is going on with school and my personal life and I need some happiness once and for all.

Tell me if I’m wrong.

T.W.

Dear T.W.,

School is temporary but your education is forever. Nothing is more liberating than independence. Please stick it out until you finish and get a nice career for yourself. Everything worth having in life is hard, choose YOUR hard. Stay strong and do your best.