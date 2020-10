Dear McKoy: I want to change my sex – I am a man of almost 30 years but from as long as I could remember, I’ve always felt like a girl. I played with my sister’s dollies and wore her dresses when she wasn’t around. I have had girlfriends but I was never madly in love with them. I watch gay porn to masturbate and observe men in public a lot. I know I like men but I don’t know if I’m bi or fully gay. The point is, I feel like a girl and want to be a girl. I’m looking to start saving to do the surgery but I know my family will disown me. I just wish I had supportive people. I don’t want to die so unhappy. How do you suggest I cope with this feeling of sadness?

When I was younger, my uncle molested me and I’m not sure if that helped to make me who I am. My family doesn’t know and I don’t think I will ever tell them since he’s dead. I just want to live a regular, happy life.

-J.L.

Dear J.L.,