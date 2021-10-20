Dear McKoy: I Want My Man to Leave His Wife

Dear McKoy: I have been involved with a top cop that’s a closeted homosexual. The issue is, I have fallen in love with him and want to have a full-blown relationship but he keeps saying he can’t because he doesn’t want his wife to leave him. He paid my tuition in college, understands me, gives the most amazing sex, and has a great personality. He is so handsome too. I see many women lusting over him all the time on social media, but it’s a pity they don’t know he’s gay. He says he has strong feelings for me, and I hope one day we can be together in peace. He says he thinks of me when he has sex with his wife and I give better head.

-D.C.

Dear D.C.: He may never leave his wife so don’t wait around and torture yourself. You can find someone who actually wants to be with you. Don’t get caught up in any drama and embarrassment over somebody who has you as their side piece. You’ll heal and get over it.

McKoy