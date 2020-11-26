Dear McKoy: I want my girlfriend to get plastic surgery
Dear McKoy: I want my girlfriend to get plastic surgery- My girlfriend of a few months doesn’t look how I want her to. I like big breasts and wide hips but instead she’s petite and just looks okay. She’s very pretty and smart though but the oft isn’t working for me. I offered to pay for her plastic surgery and she maliced me but I don’t think I did anything wrong. I got with her because of how ambitious and independent she is. She can also cook, clean and the sex is amazing, but I need somebody who can bring me off. I think I’m very handsome and I workout to keep my body in top form so I need her to bring me off. How can I convince her to do the surgeries?
A.F.
Dear A.F.,
Somebody as shallow as you doesn’t deserve a girl of her caliber. Love her for who she is or leave her alone and go find somebody just as superficial as you.
McKoy
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us