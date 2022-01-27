Dear Mckoy: ‘I Took My Mother’s Man Without Regret’ – I have the wickedest mother there is so I decided to hit her where it hurts. Growing up with her was very painful.

She would beat me up badly because the man that was supposed to be my father wouldn’t leave his wife for her. I resembled him very much so she took out all her hurt on me. One time she used belt to hit me across my face and left a mark. My mom is not pretty but my father is very handsome and I got his features. People always complimenting my pretty face and she hate it.

Since I come of age, her man would always be complimenting me and hide and take care of me. She run me out when I turned 18 and I had no where to go. Her man rented somewhere for me and ensured that I was ok. He even seeked out employment for me. My mom was still sending hateful words at me so I made advancement at her man which he gladly accepted. We used to hide but he said he loves me and moved in with me. When she found out she send threats but I only take the man more. While she there miserable, hating and stressing, I am here enjoying her man which is my man now.

JC

New York

Dear JC

This story is sad; both you and your mom needs therapy. She was wrong for treating you unfair because of your dad’s rejection but you are also wrong for ‘taking’ her man. If it is a case where you are with him just to be spiteful, it will not work out so it is best to end it. I hope you and your mom get help and move past this mess. All the best.

