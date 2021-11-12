Dear McKoy: I think My Wife is Trying to Poison Me
Dear McKoy: I want to break up with my wife because I believe she’s trying to kill me, perhaps to get my life insurance money. Every time she cooks I get sick and everyone else has the same food but they’re perfectly fine. Sometimes I catch her hovering over me when I wake up and she says it’s nothing and I’m being dramatic. She has stopped being intimate with me and I feel like she’s even cheating. I’ve always tried my best with her but she’s the type to want a flashier life than I can afford right now. I want a divorce but I am wondering if I’m bugging and I just need to work on things with her.