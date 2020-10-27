Dear McKoy: I think my husband is gay- My husband and I have been married for 13 years. We have 2 children together and for the most part, things have been great. We fell in love in college and it has been no stopping us since. We’ve always weathered whatever storms came our way, but I don’t know if we can manage this one. Couple months ago, he started to get real distant and I wondered if it was work stress. I talked to him and he said it’s nothing and I shouldn’t worry. However, I searched his phone and found pictures of penises and gay porn. I was so shocked that I didn’t know what to do. When we had sex, he always begged me to do anal and I would just agree because I love him so much. He hangs out a lot with “friends” and doesn’t compliment me anymore. His clothes has even gotten tighter and he spends more money on getting his hands and feet done and more facials. He spends more time on his looks than I do!
