Dear McKoy: I think my husband is gay

Dear McKoy: I think my husband is gay- My husband and I have been married for 13 years. We have 2 children together and for the most part, things have been great. We fell in love in college and it has been no stopping us since. We’ve always weathered whatever storms came our way, but I don’t know if we can manage this one. Couple months ago, he started to get real distant and I wondered if it was work stress. I talked to him and he said it’s nothing and I shouldn’t worry. However, I searched his phone and found pictures of penises and gay porn. I was so shocked that I didn’t know what to do. When we had sex, he always begged me to do anal and I would just agree because I love him so much. He hangs out a lot with “friends” and doesn’t compliment me anymore. His clothes has even gotten tighter and he spends more money on getting his hands and feet done and more facials. He spends more time on his looks than I do!

I want to confront him but I don’t know how to.i really want to save our marriage. This is breaking me. Please help me.
Z. P.
Dear Z.P.,
I am sorry you’re going through such a trying time. I know how frustrating it must be. My advice is to seek counseling with your husband and maybe he will come clean there. If he is indeed attracted to men, I’m not sure what can be done to undo this attraction. Please let me know how the situation turns out.
McKoy 
