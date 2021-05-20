Dear McKoy: I think my friend’s man gave me an infection

Dear McKoy,

I have a yeast infection and it is getting out of hand. I have tried home remedies but I think maybe I’m just doing things wrong because it’s not going away. I developed the infection after sleeping with my friend’s boyfriend and I assume this is just karma. The smell is awful and the discharge is so heavy. I know that perhaps people have smelled me and it’s embarrassing. I do not know what to do. I can’t even look my friend in the eye anymore. I feel very guilty and this infection is annoying me. What do you think I should do?

P.V.

Dear P.V.,

Please seek medical attention immediately before this escalates. Yeast infections are common among women so you don’t need to be ashamed. I hope you get well soon.

McKoy