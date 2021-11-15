Dear McKoy: I Think My Dad and the Nanny are Dating
Dear McKoy: I just turned 18 years old and I live in an upscale neighborhood in a typical nuclear family. My mother is often away for business so I spend more time with dad. Mommy and daddy hired a ‘nanny’ of some sort to help look out for my younger brother and sister and I. My problem is, I feel like my dad is having an affair with her. They spend a lot of alone time together, and when mommy calls sometimes, he ignores her. I don’t have any concrete evidence yet but things look very fishy. They even have inside jokes and she teases about being our pretend mother sometimes. It’s very creepy to me and I don’t like it. I don’t even like her. What should I do?