Dear McKoy: I Think My Dad and the Nanny are Dating

Dear McKoy: I just turned 18 years old and I live in an upscale neighborhood in a typical nuclear family. My mother is often away for business so I spend more time with dad. Mommy and daddy hired a ‘nanny’ of some sort to help look out for my younger brother and sister and I. My problem is, I feel like my dad is having an affair with her. They spend a lot of alone time together, and when mommy calls sometimes, he ignores her. I don’t have any concrete evidence yet but things look very fishy. They even have inside jokes and she teases about being our pretend mother sometimes. It’s very creepy to me and I don’t like it. I don’t even like her. What should I do?

-L.M.

Dear L.M.: I believe you should talk to your dad about it first. You are entitled to express how you feel about it and perhaps a conversation can be had about developing boundaries. If that doesn’t work, maybe you should talk to your mother. However, remember to remain respectful in handling this. There is a possibility that nothing is going on. Just speak to your father first and see.

McKoy