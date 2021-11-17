Dear McKoy: I Think My Babysitter is Pregnant for My Husband
Dear McKoy: I wrote to you before about suspicions that my babysitter is trying to steal my man and home. A few days after that, I found out that she was pregnant based on a pregnancy test I found in the trash. I never knew of her being in a relationship and she’s always said she lives alone and is by herself blah blah. Again, I have no evidence that it’s my husband’s child but why else would she take a test there and make it so accessible to anyone? I feel like I’m losing my mind and I know my husband will call me crazy if I say something to him but my intuition is tingling. I’m so uneasy and want her out of my home but I don’t want her to file a wrongful termination lawsuit! Please help.