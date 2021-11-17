Dear McKoy: I Think My Babysitter is Pregnant for My Husband

Dear McKoy: I wrote to you before about suspicions that my babysitter is trying to steal my man and home. A few days after that, I found out that she was pregnant based on a pregnancy test I found in the trash. I never knew of her being in a relationship and she’s always said she lives alone and is by herself blah blah. Again, I have no evidence that it’s my husband’s child but why else would she take a test there and make it so accessible to anyone? I feel like I’m losing my mind and I know my husband will call me crazy if I say something to him but my intuition is tingling. I’m so uneasy and want her out of my home but I don’t want her to file a wrongful termination lawsuit! Please help.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: I remember you. Again, this is a conversation to be had with your husband. You can’t be losing your mind over assumptions and trying to play detective. Tell him everything you’ve been telling me. Based on his actions and responses, you’ll know how to proceed.

McKoy