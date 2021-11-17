Dear McKoy: I Think My Babysitter is Pregnant for My Husband

Dear McKoy: I wrote to you before about suspicions that my babysitter is trying to steal my man and home. A few days after that, I found out that she was pregnant based on a pregnancy test I found in the trash. I never knew of her being in a relationship and she’s always said she lives alone and is by herself blah blah. Again, I have no evidence that it’s my husband’s child but why else would she take a test there and make it so accessible to anyone? I feel like I’m losing my mind and I know my husband will call me crazy if I say something to him but my intuition is tingling. I’m so uneasy and want her out of my home but I don’t want her to file a wrongful termination lawsuit! Please help.

-Anonymous 
Dear Anonymous: I remember you. Again, this is a conversation to be had with your husband. You can’t be losing your mind over assumptions and trying to play detective. Tell him everything you’ve been telling me. Based on his actions and responses, you’ll know how to proceed.
McKoy 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com