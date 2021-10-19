Dear McKoy: I think My Babysitter and My Husband are Having an Affair

Dear McKoy: I believe that my babysitter is having an affair with my husband but I don’t know how to catch them red-handed. She’s always wearing revealing clothing when he’s around and I’ve caught them “having casual conversations” by themselves on our patio. Whenever I see them alone, they always tell me that they’re catching up or try to make things seem casual. My intuition is almost never wrong and I know I’m not crazy. I can’t fire her because I have no evidence of anything yet, but I’m thinking of installing hidden camera to see if they’re really up to something. Do you think I sound crazy?

-L.N.
Dear L.N.: Installing cameras might be a bit more expensive and I’d honestly just tell you to ask him straight up. However, if you feel like this is the only way to truly get a response, go ahead. Just know that you will be responsible for dealing with it in a mature and logical manner, if it is they’re having an affair. Keep me updated.
McKoy

