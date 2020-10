Dear McKoy: I think men should take care of me forever – I’m 23-years-old and I live in an upscale part of Mobay. I don’t work or go to school right now, and currently I’m seeing three different men. One of them is a corporate businessman and he pays my rent monthly, while the other two give me money for food, nails, hair clothes etc. I’m quite fine living like this to be honest. My dream isn’t to work so I don’t have a “dream job”. I sleep with all of these men and neither of them know about each other because I have a well organized schedule. My problem is that my mother keeps cussing me and telling me to have ambition. However, I feel like I’m already doing enough “work” by giving these men sex. It’s my life and I don’t think anybody can judge me. I give my friends money if they want because I always have extra and they encourage me to keep up this lifestyle. They’re all going to school and I’m living better than them. Why would I subject myself to hardship? I already grew up poor and I’m over that life. Am I wrong?

-S. D.,

Dear S.D.,

You need to wise up and go back to school or get a job. Times are too uncertain for you to be so comfortable in your dependence. What if these men decide to stop caring for you? Then what? Promiscuity also puts you at risk of getting an STD! Your friends aren’t telling you what’s best for you. Real friends would tell you that you’re doing nonsense. Come on, you’re a young girl with your life ahead of you. Do better.

Take that money and go to an evening class or even start a small online business.