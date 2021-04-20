Dear McKoy: I think I’m pregnant for my teacher

Dear McKoy,

Recently I have started having sex with one of my teachers and my period is late. I am 17 and he is in his late 20s. I look and act way older than my age but he knows how old I am regardless. We started having sex after CSEC classes at his house. I don’t think anybody suspects anything because we act very professional at school. I have not told anyone I missed my period but it is worrying me. I am not sure what to do. We never used condoms because he said his “pull out game” was strong enough and he wanted to feel all of me. I enjoyed each time we did it but I am not ready for a child. Please don’t judge me. My parents would kill me if I got pregnant right now.

B.R.

Dear B.R.,

You need to tell the man and your parents what’s going on. You may be over the age of consent but you are still a child. I do hope that you are not pregnant, but this should be a learning experience for you. I am sure you know about safe sex and its importance. You cannot go through this by yourself. Please talk to them. All the best and keep me updated.

McKoy