Dear McKoy: I Think I Might Be Pregnant for My Sister’s Husband
Dear McKoy: I slept with my sister’s husband about mid-August, and my period is yet to arrive. I would hate to be pregnant for him because I don’t want to ruin my sister’s relationship. What we did was just for the moment because we’re very attracted to each other and we always flirted. One day, when I was home alone, I asked him to come fix my lawnmower and when he was done and cleaning up inside, I made a move and we ended up having sex in the shower. It was amazing. His penis is so huge till it curves. I can see why my sister is so happy with him. If I’m not pregnant, I would have sex with him again, responsibly this time but the thought of a possible pregnancy is making me uneasy.