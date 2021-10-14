Dear McKoy: I Think I Might Be Pregnant for My Sister’s Husband

Dear McKoy: I slept with my sister’s husband about mid-August, and my period is yet to arrive. I would hate to be pregnant for him because I don’t want to ruin my sister’s relationship. What we did was just for the moment because we’re very attracted to each other and we always flirted. One day, when I was home alone, I asked him to come fix my lawnmower and when he was done and cleaning up inside, I made a move and we ended up having sex in the shower. It was amazing. His penis is so huge till it curves. I can see why my sister is so happy with him. If I’m not pregnant, I would have sex with him again, responsibly this time but the thought of a possible pregnancy is making me uneasy.

-C.C.

Dear C.C.: You need to take a pregnancy test immediately. Besides that, you’re contradicting yourself. You cannot claim to love your sister but betray her like this. You should be ashamed of yourself. If you are pregnant, you will have to face that responsibility. Make wiser decisions.

McKoy