Dear Mckoy: I Think I Have Been Tied To A Man I Hate

I met this man a little over 2 years ago.  At the time he was very impressive.  We would go places together and he was like a proper gentleman.  I felt like I found Mr. Right.

I soon started realizing that he was a player and very jealous.  I would hear rumors about him having sexual relationships with females at my workplace.  I was so in denial and believed all the lies he would tell me.  It was not until one day when a co-worker came cursing me about me forcing myself on him that I decided that I had to stop the relationship.  He cried so hard and said he only went with her one time because he was drunk.  I decided that I still was leaving him.

After 2 weeks, he came back begging and I took him back.  It was like I had no control over it.  The more I hate the man, the more I cannot seem to leave him.  I find messages in his phone suggesting infidelity and I still cannot leave him.  He told me once that I will never be able to leave him and now I am thinking he must have done something to tie me to him.  I even started dating someone and the person told me that I have a heavy evil force on me so he cannot be with me.  I really need to get out of that relationship because there is no love there and I am getting tormented.

Dear Miss: It is sad to hear what you are going through my dear.  If you feel that level of hate, you have to definitely end the relationship. You may have to move to a different area without his knowledge.  Resort to your bible; use the power of fasting and prayer to break that bondage.  All the best.

Ask Dear Mckoy

