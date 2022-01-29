Dear Mckoy: I Think I Have Been Tied To A Man I Hate

I met this man a little over 2 years ago. At the time he was very impressive. We would go places together and he was like a proper gentleman. I felt like I found Mr. Right.

I soon started realizing that he was a player and very jealous. I would hear rumors about him having sexual relationships with females at my workplace. I was so in denial and believed all the lies he would tell me. It was not until one day when a co-worker came cursing me about me forcing myself on him that I decided that I had to stop the relationship. He cried so hard and said he only went with her one time because he was drunk. I decided that I still was leaving him.

After 2 weeks, he came back begging and I took him back. It was like I had no control over it. The more I hate the man, the more I cannot seem to leave him. I find messages in his phone suggesting infidelity and I still cannot leave him. He told me once that I will never be able to leave him and now I am thinking he must have done something to tie me to him. I even started dating someone and the person told me that I have a heavy evil force on me so he cannot be with me. I really need to get out of that relationship because there is no love there and I am getting tormented.

Anonymous

Dear Miss: It is sad to hear what you are going through my dear. If you feel that level of hate, you have to definitely end the relationship. You may have to move to a different area without his knowledge. Resort to your bible; use the power of fasting and prayer to break that bondage. All the best.

Ask Dear Mckoy