Dear McKoy: I steal money from my man – My boyfriend of 11 months earns a good amount of money, yet he’s very cheap and refuses to give me money willingly to take care of my wants and needs. So, sometimes I steal small amounts of money from his wallet or use his card for a purchase (since I know his bank details) and when he complains that money is missing, I act oblivious and even console him. I don’t feel bad because men are supposed to give their women money so if he doesn’t do it on his own, I’m going to take it of course. This man loves to have many rounds of sex and he’s mean. Does that make sense? I’m going to keep doing this until he does better.

T.H.

Dear T.H.,

First of all, you need to learn independence and stop depending on him for everything. Yes men should take care of their woman, but you must be able to stand on your own 2 feet too. Stop stealing the man’s things. If you’re so unhappy, why don’t you leave and find someone more generous? The man may very well hurt you if he finds out about this. Be sensible.