Dear McKoy: I sell sex online- I am a male who sells sex to mostly older, lonely women. I have a girlfriend at home but she has no clue and I pray she never finds out. I had to find another source of income because my pay was cut due to covid. My friends encouraged it and say they do it all the time. There’s a specific website that I use and it’s been working great. These women are retired or close to retirement and extremely rich. I hope none of them fall for me, though it looks like that’s possible. I want to stop but the money is great. What are your thoughts? Stop or keep making money?
Dear McKoy: I sell sex online
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us