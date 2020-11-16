Dear McKoy: I sell sex online- I am a male who sells sex to mostly older, lonely women. I have a girlfriend at home but she has no clue and I pray she never finds out. I had to find another source of income because my pay was cut due to covid. My friends encouraged it and say they do it all the time. There’s a specific website that I use and it’s been working great. These women are retired or close to retirement and extremely rich. I hope none of them fall for me, though it looks like that’s possible. I want to stop but the money is great. What are your thoughts? Stop or keep making money?

W.J.

Dear W.J.,

You need to stop. It is way too careless and unsafe for your health and your girlfriend’s health.