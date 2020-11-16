Dear McKoy: I sell sex online

Dear McKoy: My girlfriend's vagina stinks
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy: I sell sex online- I am a male who sells sex to mostly older, lonely women. I have a girlfriend at home but she has no clue and I pray she never finds out. I had to find another source of income because my pay was cut due to covid. My friends encouraged it and say they do it all the time. There’s a specific website that I use and it’s been working great. These women are retired or close to retirement and extremely rich. I hope none of them fall for me, though it looks like that’s possible. I want to stop but the money is great. What are your thoughts? Stop or keep making money?

W.J.
Dear W.J.,
You need to stop. It is way too careless and unsafe for your health and your girlfriend’s health. 
McKoy 
Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....