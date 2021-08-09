Dear McKoy: I Regret Having Sex with My Husband’s Co-worker

Dear McKoy: I need your advice on a problem that I am having. I have been married for five years and recently I’ve made a big mistake. I love and respect my husband, even though sometimes we have disagreements about minor issues. During the past few months, my husband’s co-worker started hanging out at the house and I started developing feelings for him. A few days ago he came by the house and my husband left to buy beer and we ended up having sex. At the time, I was tempted because my husband and I rarely have sex and when we do I am never satisfied. Now I feel extremely bad and I cant even face him when he comes by the house. He knows I regret it and it seems he feels bad about it too. I’m not sure how I should handle this problem. Should I tell my husband what happened? Do you think he will forgive me?

Sandra

Dear Sandra: You can always choose to disregard whatever has transpired, but this appears to be an indication of a broader issue in your marriage that you and your husband need to address as a pair. You mentioned lack of sex and boredom which is what may have caused your infidelity. However, telling him the truth has its own set of consequences, but it may bring you both on the same page to address the underlying problems. You must also take his temperament into consideration when making a decision to come clean. I admire your love for your husband and your determination to put things right. I wish you all the support and comfort you need during this difficult time, and I wish you continued strength in your marriage.