Dear McKoy: I Prefer Watching Porn Than Having Sex with My Wife
Dear McKoy: I’ve found that watching porn is more satisfying than having sex with my girlfriend. She’s attractive and everything and she tries her best I guess, but when I watch porn and masturbate, it’s far more satisfying. Maybe it’s the thought of doing it with other girls or something but they really do a better job for me. I do like my girlfriend but if we don’t have sex, I don’t mind. I don’t feel like I’m missing anything. I know I’m straight so it’s not like I’m questioning my sexuality just cause I’m not sexually satisfied by her, but yeah. Do you think something is wrong with me?