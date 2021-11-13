Dear McKoy: I Prefer Watching Porn Than Having Sex with My Wife

Dear McKoy: I’ve found that watching porn is more satisfying than having sex with my girlfriend. She’s attractive and everything and she tries her best I guess, but when I watch porn and masturbate, it’s far more satisfying. Maybe it’s the thought of doing it with other girls or something but they really do a better job for me. I do like my girlfriend but if we don’t have sex, I don’t mind. I don’t feel like I’m missing anything. I know I’m straight so it’s not like I’m questioning my sexuality just cause I’m not sexually satisfied by her, but yeah. Do you think something is wrong with me?

-Z.P.

Dear Z.P.: Maybe you and her can discuss your likes and dislikes in bed and spice things up. Don’t just write her off. Maybe you can even watch porn together and pleasure each other. There are endless possibilities to sex. Don’t be so closed up!

McKoy