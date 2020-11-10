Dear McKoy: I pierced the condom so I could get pregnant- My “man” and I have been talking for about 9 months and I love everything about him. He gives me money and listens to me, takes me out etc. He has a wife and child at home but treats me like top priority. Our sex life is amazing! I usually have no problem doing it anywhere because that’s how spontaneous we are. Sometimes I would initiate it because I love it so much. One night, he came to my apartment and while he was washing off, I went into his wallet and found a condom. We usually use protection for health purposes and I said, he has a whole family. I used a pin to piece holes into it because I just wanted a baby and I wanted him for myself. That night, I offered to put the condom on so he wouldn’t suspect anything. Usually, when he climaxes he doesn’t pull the condom out of me so I know my plan would’ve worked.

It has been two months and I am in fact pregnant. He wants me to abort the baby but I’m not doing that. I told him if he continues to pest me to do it I’m going to his wife. Now we’re both at odds and I want to fix things. What do you think I should do?

R.D.

Dear R.D.,

What you did was very unscrupulous and nothing to be proud of. Your relationship was already illicit and you wanted to add fuel to fire? I’m not saying you should abort your baby, but you need to have a civil conversation with him about moving forward. Stop threatening him. Also, if you’re not working, you need to find a source of income because babies aren’t cheap.