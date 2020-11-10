Dear McKoy: I pierced the condom so I could get pregnant- My “man” and I have been talking for about 9 months and I love everything about him. He gives me money and listens to me, takes me out etc. He has a wife and child at home but treats me like top priority. Our sex life is amazing! I usually have no problem doing it anywhere because that’s how spontaneous we are. Sometimes I would initiate it because I love it so much. One night, he came to my apartment and while he was washing off, I went into his wallet and found a condom. We usually use protection for health purposes and I said, he has a whole family. I used a pin to piece holes into it because I just wanted a baby and I wanted him for myself. That night, I offered to put the condom on so he wouldn’t suspect anything. Usually, when he climaxes he doesn’t pull the condom out of me so I know my plan would’ve worked.
