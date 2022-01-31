Dear McKoy: I Only Love Myself

I have this issue that may not seem good to others, but I think it is ok. Some people may call me selfish, but I don’t see it like that.

I have always had very good paying jobs. I have a normal size family but I refuse to share my earnings with them. I believe everybody should go seek good employment and take care of themselves. I work hard for mines and so should everybody else.

I have been with quite a few guys and when they give me money, I save it all up. The guys always leave me because they say I am not willing to spend back on them. Why would I spend what I worked hard for?

My father was a business man and yes, he did his fatherly duties and took care of me, more so when my mother passed away. Unfortunately, he did not save up his earnings and now at retirement, he is basically struggling to make ends meet; now that will never happen to me. That’s his mistake that he will have to live with as I will not break my saving pattern for nobody at all. My family don’t really speak to me because they say I am mean and selfish, why can’t they see life as making their own? I am going to spend on me and get everything I deserve because I worked very hard for them. If people started operating like this, then the world wouldn’t be full of so much stress. I don’t see nothing wrong with keeping to myself what I earned by myself.

Identity Withheld

Dear Miss: You are very selfish and indeed self-centered. There are many things that money cannot buy and happiness is a big one. You are one unhappy and heartless person; you refuse to share with your father who took good care of you? What will you do when all the money you have saved up cannot help you no more? I suggest you use some of that money you have and enroll in a course called ‘How To Stop Being Selfish’. You are going to need all those family members you neglected one day and your saved up money will not be enough to buy them. Please change your ways before it is really too late.

