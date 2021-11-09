Dear McKoy: I Only Date Men for Money

Dear McKoy: I’m 23, and I’ve never had a serious relationship. I don’t have much parental support so what I’ve done is con men and move on to the next. Because of the serious hurt I’ve endured due to betrayal and abuse from friends and family, I don’t grow attached to anyone. I make men believe I love them though and I go along with whatever fantasies they have until I’m satisfied enough with the sex, money, trips, gifts etc, I just cut them off. In many cases, I don’t even break up properly; I just stop talking to them. I know it’s a terrible, heartless way to live but I’ve been in survival mode for the longest time and nothing can break my streak. I transform into the biggest freak they need me to be. I do anal, oral, orgies, suck their toes and just about anything. I know this is not a good way to live, but it’s so hard to break out of.

-S.L.

Dear S.L.: It seems you’re stuck in a loop of being hurt and your behavior is a result of trauma. I am encouraging you to seek therapy before somebody hurts you or you catch a disease. You’re still pretty young and have the chance to turn your life around. Do not waste it. It is up to you to make up your mind about wanting to change, otherwise you will be your own demise.

McKoy