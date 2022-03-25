Dear McKoy: I Made Out with My Cousin and Now I Hate Him

Dear McKoy: I am writing you to ask for help because I can’t tell my family members. Please don’t pass judgment on me. My male cousin on the mother’s side came from abroad two weeks ago and will be staying at our house for six months. Both of us are in our early twenties, but I don’t know him very well. So, because my parents work and my siblings are in school, we are home alone the majority of the time. He’s so attractive that he reminds me of my ideal boyfriend, and I developed a crush on him. I’m aware that having a relationship with my cousin is inappropriate, so I tried my best to keep it to myself. So two days ago, we were at home alone as normal, but he expressed an interest in working out. I couldn’t hold back my urges as soon as he walked into the living room in his boxers and I saw that body. I was forced to kiss him, which he enjoyed. We kissed so passionately that we were ready to strip down, then I realized what we were doing was wrong and had to pull away from him. I’ve despised seeing him around the house since that day. He said that he loved what we shared, but that my conscience is killing me: What if my parents found out? They could kill me. For the time being, I’m stuck here with him, and he won’t stop telling me how much more he wants. I don’t want things to become any worse. What should I do you think I should?

A.S

Dear A.S: I understand why you would feel guilty because incest is plain wrong. You are related by blood. You should consider him as your brother. Make it very clear to him that u are not interested in anything sexual with him. Let him know it was wrong, and that you will make sure it never happens again. Avoid being alone in the house with him. Also, seek a job or do some kind of training, at least for the remainder of the time he is there. That way, you’re not always home, and you’ll have more opportunities to meet and socialize with other handsome men. The devil’s workshop is an idle mind. The guilt will fade away, be thankful that you were able to stop yourself before things got worst. Good luck.

