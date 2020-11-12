Dear McKoy: I love my sideman more

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dear McKoy: I love my sideman more– My husband and I live in a nice home in a gated community. I feel like we’re just tolerating each other though cause we barely speak. For couple months, I’ve been seeing another man and I’m in love. Everything about him is so perfect an if I didn’t have a child with my husband, I would have left him already for this man. I want to have a family with him though but I’m conflicted.

I can’t keep sneaking around and lying to my husband, my friends and family about my lifestyle. My husband does provide all my needs but he just doesn’t make me happy. I hope you see my point. What should I do?
G.E.
Dear G.E.,
You need to respect yourself, your child and your husband enough to know why honesty matters. If the marriage is over as you said, please let go peacefully and find a way to co-parent.
McKoy 
Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....