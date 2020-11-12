Dear McKoy: I love my sideman more– My husband and I live in a nice home in a gated community. I feel like we’re just tolerating each other though cause we barely speak. For couple months, I’ve been seeing another man and I’m in love. Everything about him is so perfect an if I didn’t have a child with my husband, I would have left him already for this man. I want to have a family with him though but I’m conflicted.
