Dear McKoy: I love my sideman more– My husband and I live in a nice home in a gated community. I feel like we’re just tolerating each other though cause we barely speak. For couple months, I’ve been seeing another man and I’m in love. Everything about him is so perfect an if I didn’t have a child with my husband, I would have left him already for this man. I want to have a family with him though but I’m conflicted.

I can’t keep sneaking around and lying to my husband, my friends and family about my lifestyle. My husband does provide all my needs but he just doesn’t make me happy. I hope you see my point. What should I do?

G.E.

Dear G.E.,

You need to respect yourself, your child and your husband enough to know why honesty matters. If the marriage is over as you said, please let go peacefully and find a way to co-parent.